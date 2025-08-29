Andyford Banda’s PAC  set to unveil Dolika Banda as its presidential candidate in the 2026 general election

THE People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) is set to unveil Dolika Banda as its presidential candidate in the 2026 general election.







PAC will announce at their convention scheduled for September 4. And PAC president Andyford Banda says while his party remains open to collaborating with other opposition parties, it will not barter principle for convenience.



Banda adds that Zambia stands at a moment of profound consequence characterised by erosion of public trust and weakening institutions.

Dolika, who is former late President Rupiah Banda’s niece, recently announced her intention to run for office of president in next years’ general election. She said she was convicted that it was time for serious, selfless, and sober leadership.



– By Jasco Moono