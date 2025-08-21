Anele Mda appeals court ruling on defamatory posts against Mbalula



Social commentator Anele Mda plans to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling that found her social media claims linking ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to the 2015 murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana were “false and defamatory.”





The court ordered Mda to delete the posts, apologize publicly, and pay punitive legal costs.





The court dismissed her defense, noting the convicted killers were already sentenced in 2024 and branding her remarks a “malicious assault” on Mbalula’s reputation.





Through her lawyers, Mda argued her comments were rooted in public discourse and accused Mbalula of attempting to silence her. The appeal process is underway, with a hearing date yet to be confirmed.