Anesthesiologist loses nursing license after vowing to refuse care for MAGA patients

A Florida anesthesiologist has forfeited his nursing license following a firestorm over controversial social media posts in which he said he would refuse to perform anesthesia for MAGA fans.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier declared Thursday that “effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida.”

“Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve,” he wrote on X.

Controversy erupted after Martindale posted a since-deleted message stating, “I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!”

Martindale later claimed his Facebook account was hacked, Fox News reported.

State officials alleged Martindale also violated the nursing compact agreement by relocating to Indiana without notifying the state’s Nursing Board. According to the Florida Department of Health’s portal, Martindale voluntarily relinquished his license. a distinction that technically “does not constitute discipline,” per state regulations.