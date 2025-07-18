Angelina Jolie heartbroken as daughter Shiloh moves In with rumored girlfriend

Hollywood actor, Angelina Jolie is said to be struggling emotionally following reports that her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has moved out of the family home to live with close friend and rumored girlfriend Keoni Rose.

According to Daily Mail, the 18-year-old has “temporarily moved in” with Rose at a shared condo in Los Angeles, where they’ve reportedly been living together for several weeks. The two have been spotted outside the apartment on several occasions, often dressed casually and appearing close, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

While neither Shiloh nor Keoni has confirmed a romantic relationship, sources say Jolie is finding the transition difficult.

“There’s no way Angie is calm about this — she likes all her birds in one nest,” a source told the outlet. However, the insider added that Jolie finds some comfort in knowing her children are always accompanied by professional security. “Mama bear makes sure her cubs are watched over by ex-Navy SEAL security personnel.”

Shiloh and Keoni Rose reportedly bonded over their shared passion for dance. Rose is affiliated with the Movement Talent Agency, which represents dancers and choreographers, while Shiloh gained recognition after a 2021 viral dance video and has since earned praise from her longtime mentor, Keelan Carter.

“Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer,” Carter told Daily Mail in 2024. “She never uses her celebrity status to gain favor. She’s hardworking and sincere.”

The pair were first seen together publicly in November 2024 during a lunch outing in Los Angeles. The rumors intensified in May 2025 after the two were seen spending Shiloh’s 19th birthday together, enjoying a day of shopping and shared affection.

Earlier this month, they were photographed heading into a dance studio before later joining friends for dinner. Their frequent appearances together have continued to spark speculation about their bond.

Amid Shiloh’s growing independence, her relationship with her father, Brad Pitt, remains strained. The father and daughter have reportedly been estranged since Pitt’s split from Jolie in 2016, which followed an alleged altercation during a private flight.

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed legal documents to drop “Pitt” from her last name, a move that was finalized three months later. Her lawyer, Peter Levine, described it as an “independent and significant decision” based on “painful events.”

Reports say Pitt was “hurt” by the legal change but has come to accept the emotional distance from his daughter. “He knew this was coming,” a source told Daily Mail. “There’s nothing he can do about it right now.”

Despite the circumstances, insiders say Pitt still deeply loves Shiloh and remains available for her and all his children. “He respects her decision and will always be just a phone call away,” the source added.