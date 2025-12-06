AFCON WATCH:

• Angolan coach, Beaumelle blasts FIFA as AFCON faces player-release crisis

By Maxwell Kumoye





The head coach of the Palancas Negras of Angola, Patrice Beaumelle has launched a fiery attack on FIFA after the world governing body ruled that clubs can hold onto players until seven days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off—halving the traditional 14-day release window.



Beaumelle did not mince words, accusing FIFA of treating African football as a political tool rather than a partner deserving respect.





“FIFA only needs Africa during elections, but it doesn’t value our competitions like AFCON,” he thundered. “It refuses to give them the recognition they deserve.”





FIFA’s Wednesday announcement tears up long-standing convention and hands unprecedented leverage to European clubs, many of which have historically dragged their feet when releasing African stars for continental duty. Now, those clubs can lawfully keep players until December 15, just a week before AFCON begins on December 21.





For African teams, many finalizing tactics, chemistry, and fitness—the decision feels like a deliberate kneecap.



Instead of enforcing a universal policy, FIFA urged African nations to engage in “bilateral discussions” with clubs. And if disagreements persist? FIFA will merely “mediate” based on an array of elastic criteria, from player involvement to competition timing—language that many African officials view as a green light for clubs to squeeze national teams even further.





THE DAMAGE IS ALREADY LOOMING:



Hosts Morocco could see their pre-tournament camp derailed, with 19 Europe-based players tied up.



Defending champions Ivory Coast face an even harsher blow, 23 of their squad members play in Europe and could arrive late, jet-lagged, or not fully fit.





Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland now have no fear of sanctions for delaying release.





For a tournament that showcases some of the world’s brightest talent, this ruling threatens to compromise preparation, dilute spectacle, and tilt power further towards European institutions.





AFCON 2025 was already poised to be dramatic.

FIFA may have just added another layer, one that leaves Africa fighting not on the pitch, but for its dignity.