Angry father storms his daughter’s wedding and walks out with her, ending the wedding prematurely

UGANDA – Drama unfolded in Eldoret when a father stormed his daughter’s wedding ceremony and abruptly left with her, bringing the event to an unexpected halt.

The incident reportedly occurred after music was played during the ceremony, which the father objected to on religious and cultural grounds.

Witnesses said the wedding had been proceeding normally until the music prompted the father to intervene.

He had allegedly warned his daughter earlier not to include music, saying it was against their traditions.

When his wishes were ignored, he entered the venue and escorted her away in front of shocked guests. Attempts by some attendees to calm the situation were unsuccessful, as the father remained firm in his stance.

The ceremony ended prematurely, leaving many guests confused and unsettled.

The incident has since sparked debate, with some defending the father’s commitment to tradition while others argue the bride’s personal choices should have been respected.