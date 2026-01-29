ANGRY FDD MEMBERS TAKE CHIFUMU TO COURT FOR ‘AUCTIONING’ THEIR PARTY TO UPND PROJECT MUNDUBILE

The Candidates has been informed that some angry founder Members of FDD have taken Chifumu Banda to court, and seek to put an injunction against using their party in any unknown alliances.

This means, the Chris Zumani led Tonse Alliance faction will remain partyless, without a special purpose vehicle through which their candidate Brian Mundubile will stand as President.

Recently, Zumani led faction held what they call a general conference and appointed Mundubile as their President breaking away from the Patriotic Front. Mundubile is supported by all PF MPs who now support and vote for UPND Bills, against the wishes of their party and the general public.

However, the FDD members have said they will fight in court to ensure that their party is not dented by pro-UPND individuals who want to defranchise the opposition and pretend that they are serious with opposing the ruling party.

The FDD members say it is betrayal against Edith Nawakwi for Chifumu Banda to deliver the party to a group that is aligned to HH and UPND since they are the ones who tormented the late opposition figure through court cases while she was sick.