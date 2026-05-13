Another Defector Falls…Joel Chibuye Rejected in Roan…

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Another Defector Falls

…Joel Chibuye Rejected in Roan…

A 31 year old aspiring Roan MP Isaac Pomboloka wins UPND DISTRICT ELECTIONS BY LANDSLIDE.


UPND district leaders in Luanshya have voted for a youthful leader, Isaac Pomboloka who got 64% of the votes to stand on Party’s ticket in Roan Constituency.



He was followed by a 55 year old Justus Bwalya with 29% of votes.

The recent defector and current MP,  58 year old incumbent MP Joel chibuye, only scored 7% of the total votes.

The district UPND leadership has expressed hope and confidence in Isaac Pomboloka and is likely to be adopted as UPND Roan Constituency Candidate.

Source: Mpatamatu News

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