ANOTHER FIVE YEARS OF UPND IN POWER WILL BE A DISASTER – KALABA

…says that’s the reason why Zambians are resolved to kick them out in 2026.

KATETE, SATURDAY, JUNE 28, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says giving the UPND another five year mandate will be disastrous and lead to increased suffering among Zambians.

Speaking when he featured on Mphangwe FM radio in Katete district, Eastern province, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND Government has proven that it has failed to preside over the affairs of the country.

He said the cost of living has reached an unbearable level which is beyond the reach of many Zambians.

Mr. Kalaba adds that this is the reason why Zambians are resolved to kick the UPND out of power in 2026 and usher in the United Kwacha Alliance- UKA.

” Another five years of the UPND in power will be disastrous. This is the reason why Zambians are resolved to kick them out and try the United Kwacha Alliance. Zambians will not survive if the UPND is allowed to continue because they have proven that they have failed, ” Mr. Kalaba said.

And Mr. Kalaba said President Hichilema and the UPND are more concerned about making profits in the energy sector that’s why they are selling electricity to neighboring countries and plunging the country into darkness.

” The UPND is more concerned about making profits, that’s why they are selling power and not looking at the welfare of Zambians, loadsheding is likely to be 48 hours,” the CF leader said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kakaba said there will be no fight for power in the United Kwacha Alliance when it comes to choosing the leader because they are all aware of the challenges the country is going through.

He said the Alliance’s common enemy is the UPND adding that, that’s why all political parties in UKA have put aside their differences and ensure they liberate Zambians from poor leadership.

SmartEagles2024.