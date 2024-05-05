ANOTHER ILLEGAL MINE ACCIDENT CLAIMS ONE LIFE AND LEAVES TWO OTHERS INURED IN CHINGOLA

One person has died while Two others are injured following a mine accident at an illegal mining site in Chingola at which a pile of earth collapsed on them.

According to Copperbelt commissioner of police, Peacewell Mweemba, 20 year-old Peter Munkunka died around 10 hours yesterday while two others identified as Stephen Mwale, 19, and Mathews Mwansa, 22, are nursing injuries.

Mr. Mweemba says Stephen Mwale, who sustained a fractured right Leg and a painful back, is admitted at Nchanga north general hospital while Mathews Mwansa who sustained a painful chest and bruises on both legs was discharged.

He says the accident occurred around 10:00 hours yesterday, may 3rd 2024, during illegal mining activities at OB 4 dump site following which the deceased is suspected to have died from suffocation.

According to Mr. Mweemba, the body of the deceased was deposited into the Nchanga north general hospital mortuary while an inquiry file has been opened into the matter.