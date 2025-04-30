Another judgement for Munir coming today



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court is today expected to deliver a judgement at 09:00 hours in a matter, jailed former Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu is charged with seditious practices.



Zulu is accused of uttering seditious words where he said President Hakainde Hichilema was going to dissolve Parliament two days after addressing the august house and that he was going to call for early elections.



The punishment for seditious practices offence goes up to seven years imprisonment or a fine equivalent to 6,000 penalty units.



In this case, Zulu is likely to face a seven year jail term or less.



It is alleged that Zulu on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka allegedly uttered seditious words where he said President Hichilema was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday September 8, 2023 after addressing parliament, and that he was going to call for early elections.



Zulu was found with a case to answer and put on defence after the court found that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.



In defence, Zulu called 46 witnesses to aid his case.



However, Zulu denied the allegations stating that he never incited any violence to the public.



Zulu will appear before Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda who is handling his case.