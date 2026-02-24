Another Senior Banker Dies



..Mother to Dambisa Moyo Dies..



Mrs Orlean Y. Moyo took over as the Board Chairperson of Indo Zambia Bank in February, 2002.





Mrs. Moyo had a Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Zambia and a Diploma holder in Banking from Manchestor Business School, U.K. Mrs. Moyo had over 40 years of rich experience in the Banking and Financial Industry.





She was also a Fund Manager – National Housing Board, Chairperson – People Act Foundation and Director on Alexander Forbes, National Housing Bonds Trusts and other organisations.