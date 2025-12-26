ANOTHER ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVER ABDUCTED IN DRC AND LATER RELEASED AFTER RANSOM



ANOTHER Zambian truck driver, identified as Steven Kalusa, has been attacked and abducted this morning in the Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC.





Confirming the incident in an interview with Phoenix News, Southern African Truck Drivers Association General Secretary Jackson Banda has since enhanced calls for protection of drivers working along cross-border routes saying limited efforts to rescue and protect drivers from attacks in the DRC is worrying.





According to Mr. Banda, a passing driver noticed something amiss, approached the scene and found a DRC soldier inside the truck who confirmed an attack had taken place and described how the victim was held by attackers and later released after a payment was made.





He explains that the abducted driver was reportedly released after paying more than US$1,000 and sought medical attention about an hour after the incident with his fingers almost severed.





Mr. Banda says medical staff managed to stabilize the victim’s condition and has since been discharged from hospital.





He says the latest incident follows a series of assaults on regional truckers barely three weeks after the killing of driver Martin Chivanga in DRC with his body awaiting repatriation.



