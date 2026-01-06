Anthony Joshua attends burial of close friend and coach Sina Ghami 

Former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was present on Monday at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium in North London as his close friend and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, was laid to rest.

The burial followed an emotional joint Janaza prayer earlier held at the London Central Mosque for Ghami and Joshua’s longtime personal trainer, Abdul Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Both men tragically lost their lives in a fatal car crash in Nigeria, a development that sent shockwaves through the boxing community and among fans of the British-Nigerian boxing star.

Anthony Joshua, visibly somber, arrived quietly at the cemetery to pay his final respects, standing with family, friends, and associates to honour the men who played key roles in his professional journey.