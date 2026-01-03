Anthony Joshua cheated de@th by making a last-minute decision.

Two of Joshua’s friends were k!lled in the fatal crash on Monday, Dec. 29 with the boxer taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of his car has been charged with causing de@th by dangerous driving and his lawyer revealed the twist of fate.

It has now been revealed that Anthony Joshua escaped de@th by swapping seats minutes before embarking on the journey.

“My client has pleaded not guilty and what happened was an accident, I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet but I know he is saying the brakes did not work,” Joshua’s driver, Olalekan Abiodun told the Daily Mail.

“I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat but the driver asked him to swap seats. He did this because Anthony is a big fellow and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly so he asked him to move and he sat behind the driver. From what I understand Latif was in front after he changed seats with Anthony.”

Earlier on Friday, Jan. 2, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, had been charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court, with the case adjourned January 20. Police brought four charges against the driver; causing de@th by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, January 2, 2026 and the case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026,” a statement on the force’s official X account read.

In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer. Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn – who has promoted 36-year-old Joshua since he turned professional, after he won gold at the London 2012 Olympics – posted a tribute to Ghami and Ayodele, highlighting the mens’ “energy and loyalty”.

Joshua was released from hospital on New Year’s Eve and is yet to comment on the accident.

In a joint statement with Ogun state, which he posted on X, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said Joshua was “deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home”.

The statement said: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”