ANTHONY JOSHUA HAS BEEN INJURED IN A CAR CRASH IN NIGERIA THAT KILLED TWO PEOPLE

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when the Lexus SUV he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck, Ogun State Police Command ‌said.





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lexus was suspected to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and lost control while overtaking.





The collision happened around 11am in Makun, around 30 miles from Lagos.



Footage on social media shows Joshua in pain as he is helped out of the wrecked vehicle.





The British former world heavyweight champion was in the rear of the vehicle – which was carrying four other adult males – before being helped out of the wreckage by a crowd of onlookers.





Joshua, who is conscious in the footage, is seen wincing in pain.



Police have confirmed that Joshua has been taken to hospital and they are investigating the cause of the accident.





Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their details are yet to be released.



The other two passengers were unhurt, according to the FRSC.



CREDIT: Skynews