Anthony Joshua may never return to boxing again – Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has admitted there are no assurances that Anthony Joshua will fight again following the death of two close friends.

Joshua, 36, suffered minor injuries in the 29 December crash that claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele.

The two-time world champion returned to training in January, posting a video on social media of him working out with the message “mental strength therapy”.

Hearn, who has promoted Joshua since he turned professional after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, believes a competitive return is not imminent.

“I don’t think there are any guarantees he fights again, but at the same time I expect him to, because it is something that he loves,” Hearn said in an interview with First Round TV.

“And it is something he can carry those guys with him through as well, and it is something he wants to do.

“From a boxing sense, physically it wasn’t easy what he went through either. People probably don’t realise the extent of that.

“He has been training, but he is not ready yet and won’t be for a while to return to boxing training.”

Joshua has largely remained out of the spotlight since the fatal incident at the end of 2025, but made a rare public appearance when sitting cage-side at the PFL’s event in Dubai on Saturday.

He last fought on 19 December when he stopped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round.

After that victory, which improved his record to 29 wins and four defeats, Joshua said he was ready to face long-term rival Tyson Fury next.

Fury ended his latest spell of retirement in January when announcing he would be returning to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK on 11 April.

“Before this terrible incident, we were geared up to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury,” Hearn said.

“Obviously, that is not happening now, and I don’t know if it will ever happen right now.

“But I think in the next few weeks and months, he may start to return and just turn the dial up a little bit more on training and see where he is at.”