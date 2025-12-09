Anthony Joshua responds to claims that he’s required to go easy on Jake Paul during their fight

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Anthony Joshua discussed various topics related to his highly anticipated December 19 bout against Jake Paul.

Joshua, 36, touched on topics including his training, earnings from the fight, and if he was going to knock Paul, 28, out.

“I really understand where they’re coming from. I understand. I get it,” the Nigerian-British boxer said in reference to knocking Paul out.

“I know the expectations and demands these fans have,” Joshua added. “And I respect it. If I didn’t respect it, I’d be honest with you and say, ‘No they’re talking rubbish,’ but I do. I do get it because I hold myself in that same regard, so I need to [KO Jake] and that’s my intention, to seek and destroy!”

And though Paul is similarly optimistic about emerging victorious, Joshua played down the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s chances when he was asked if that was going to be the case.

“I do think he believes [he’s going to beat me],” the former two-time unified heavyweight champion said. Joshua also said that is why he’s “not preparing for the person everyone thinks he is,” as he’s alternatively “preparing for the person he thinks he is.”

The Joshua-Paul fight on Netflix is expected to have 50 million or more people tuning in, meaning that the payday for both fighters is going to be huge. Despite that, Joshua said his earnings from the fight are not going to be the highest of his career.

“Unfortunately, it’s not,” he said in response to being asked his that was going to be his biggest career payday.

Elsewhere in the interview, Josuha responded to a clause that requires him to weigh 245 lbs. for weigh-ins. The 36-year-old has had a lower weight in his previous fights, TMZ Sports reported.

“On fight night, I may come in a couple of pounds heavier,” Joshua said. “But if I’m honest with you, I really do like this weight. It’s actually been a blessing in disguise that this task was put upon me because I feel good.”

Joshua also denied claims that he’s contractually obliged to take it easy on Paul.