Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury’s $1 million bet that Jake Paul knocks him out

Anthony Joshua has slammed Tyson Fury’s proposed $1million wager on his fight with Jake Paul as ‘betting nonsense’.

The pair are set to get in the ring together for a heavyweight bout on 19 December – and fellow sportsman Fury reckons he could earn a few quid out of it.

Before the clash was confirmed, Fury said in August that he would ‘put a million pounds on’ Paul beating the Brit boxing star.

“I think that AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise,” he said. “I like his new heavyweight look, he is a bit chubby, a bit bulky, he is getting there.”

And earlier this week, the Gypsy King took to Instagram to declare that he reckons he will put his opponent down ‘by KO’.

However, his dad, Big John and younger brother Tommy have much different opinions, as both have said that Joshua could knock Paul out ‘with his d**k’.

During a press conference on Friday (21 November), Joshua and Paul discussed the buzz around their scrap – and Fury’s earlier comments. When asked if he takes his opponent seriously, Joshua slipped a jab in about his sporting foe, Fury.

“He’s a conquerer, his mentality is solid,” he said of Paul. “He’s better than Tyson Fury – he’s actually sitting here. I take him seriously, I give him the respect he deserves.”

The conversation then turned to the proposed $1 million Fury has promised to put on the line.

“I’m not worried about what Tyson Fury’s got to say,” Joshua hit back. “It ain’t even about the money. I’m betting on myself, I’m focusing on myself.

“I ain’t worried about what anyone has got to say. I’m not here for any of that betting or nonsense – I’m here to fight, and that’s all it is.

“Once I get the job done, collect my cheque, cash it, and I’m going to focus on the next one. My bet is on me doing a number on [Paul], that’s all there is to it.”

Joshua will face off against the YouTuber in a bout in Miami on 19 December, which will be streamed live on Netflix at 1am UK time on the 20th.

It will be the London-born star’s first fight since his damning defeat while taking on Daniel Dubois over a year ago. Although the final details are still being ironed out, a prize pot of around £140 million has already been mooted for the bout.

During the press conference, Paul claimed he would knock his opponent out ‘in round four or five’ when they step into the ring next month.

He bizarrely declared he is ‘ready to die’ to conquer Joshua during the fight.

In response to being asked whether he could beat a behemoth of British boxing like Joshua, he said: “Without a shadow of a doubt.”