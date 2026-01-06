Anthony Joshua to ‘retire from boxing’ after devastating car crash

A member of Anthony Joshua’s family has claimed the former heavyweight champion is set to retire from boxing.

Joshua was involved in a fatal crash in Nigeria last Monday when his vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun

The 36-year-old escaped with only minor injuries, but his close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele d!ed at the scene.

Their funerals took place at a London mosque on Sunday, January 4, with Joshua present to pay his final respects.

Joshua fought just 10 days before last week’s fatal crash, knocking out Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.

He is yet to speak out on his future in boxing with his promoter, Eddie Hearn, and Matchroom Boxing providing no further comment on their fighter since an initial statement released the night of the accident.

But Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua, has now claimed the Briton is ready to walk away from the sport.

‘The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally,’ Adedamola told The Punch.

‘Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also.

‘Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.’

Asked by the publication if Joshua has communicated that decision to the family, Adedamola responded: ‘Yes’.

Prior to the incident, the Briton had beaten Jake Paul in Miami, Florida. There had also been rumours of a seismic, all-British showdown with Tyson Fury that would take place in 2026.

Joshua has won 28 of his 33 fights, suffering defeats on just four occasions.