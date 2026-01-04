Anthony Joshua’s friends’ funeral to hold in London mosque

The funeral prayer service for Anthony Joshua’s friends, Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, who d!ed in an accident in Nigeria, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The bodies of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom.

The service will begin at 10am at the London Central Mosque, 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.

A statement announcing the funeral was shared on Saturday, Jan. 3, by Boxing King Media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones,” the statement partly read.

Ghami and Ayodele were travelling with boxing star, Anthony Joshua, on Monday December 29, 2025, when the Lexus SUV they were in crashed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Joshua escaped with minor injuries. However his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele, d!ed at the scene.

The funeral in London will allow family, friends, and the boxing community to pay their final respects.