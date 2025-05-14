ANTHONY MUKWITA SAYS ZAMBIA-US RELATIONS REMAIN STRONG DESPITE MINOR DIPLOMATIC GLITCH



INTERNATIONAL Relations Expert and former ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has downplayed fears of a diplomatic standoff between Zambia and the United States, describing the current tension as a minor issue in an otherwise strong bilateral relationship.





Mr. Mukwita’s remarks follow a joint press briefing held on Monday by Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu, Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe, and Health Minister Elijah Muchima, during which the ministers’ cautioned diplomats accredited to Zambia against interfering in the country’s internal affairs.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mukwita has emphasized that Zambia and the U.S. continue to enjoy a long-standing and productive partnership, describing the recent diplomatic exchange as “just a scratch” on an otherwise solid relationship.





He says the fact that both sides are still communicating, even through the media, is a sign of a healthy diplomatic relationship and is confident that both countries would maintain open dialogue and continue working together on key areas of mutual interest.





He has however acknowledged that the joint briefing by the three ministers appeared to be a response to recent comments made by U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzalez, which may have placed pressure on government to react publicly.



