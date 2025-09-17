ANTI-CORRUPTION UNDER HICHILEMA SURPASSES MWANAWASA’S ERA – NEVERS MUMBA

ANTI-CORRUPTION UNDER HICHILEMA SURPASSES MWANAWASA’S ERA – NEVERS





September 17,2025



Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s anti-corruption crusade, describing it as more robust and effective than the one spearheaded by the late President Levy Mwanawasa.





Dr Mumba said while Mwanawasa’s era earned recognition for its fight against graft, the intensity and scope under President Hichilema have reached unprecedented levels.





He explained that unlike Mwanawasa’s administration, which registered only one notable conviction, the current government has seen high-profile arrests, convictions, and a justice system working tirelessly to deliver accountability.





The former Vice President highlighted the establishment of a specialised financial crimes court as a judicial milestone that has transformed Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts.





“There is now a dedicated courtroom for corruption cases, something we didn’t have before,” he said.



Dr Mumba rejected recent public assessments that rated the United Party for National Development (UPND) government poorly in governance and accountability.





“Whoever said they have given this government a 2 out of 5, that’s the joke of the year,” said Mr Mumba.





He argued that the growing resistance and bitterness witnessed in the country reflect the seriousness of the corruption fight rather than failure in leadership.





Dr Mumba noted that political tension is largely driven by individuals from past regimes who are now being held to account for misdeeds.





He stressed that President Hichilema has remained consistent in pursuing every corruption lead regardless of political affiliation.





Dr Mumba further cautioned Zambians to expect more revelations and prosecutions in the coming months.



He said that those who plundered public resources will ultimately face justice, no matter how much they resist.





The MMD leader also hailed President Hichilema’s broader leadership, praising his steady guidance through Zambia’s economic challenges.





He described the Head of State as a game changer in governance and economic reform and urged citizens to rally behind him.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM