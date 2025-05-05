ANTI-GRAFT GROUP SLAMS ACC, DPP OVER COLLAPSED

CORRUPTION CASE



By Nelson Zulu



The Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of professional incompetence, following the collapse of over 50 corruption charges against former Presidential Economic Adviser Hibeene Mwiinga in March this year.



On 28th March, the Lusaka Magistrate Court acquitted Hibeene Mwiinga, along with his wife Mercy Munsanje and son Hakaantu, on 71 charges relating to the alleged corrupt acquisition of property, including houses, vehicles, and funds totaling over 41 million Kwacha and 566,000 US dollars, suspected to be proceeds of crime.



CAAC Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo has questioned the depth of investigations and the level of due diligence conducted before such cases are taken to court.



Mr. Tembo has expressed concern that prolonged trials can cause unnecessary public humiliation and emotional hardship for the accused and their families, especially when cases end in acquittals.



Mr. Tembo believes such high-profile failures cast doubt on the professionalism and independence of investigative and prosecutorial bodies, raising concerns over whether some cases are politically motivated despite insufficient evidence.



