ANTONIO  MWANZA  CALLS FOR END TO TRIBAL POLITICS

MOURINHO CALLS FOR END TO TRIBAL POLITICS



Lusaka… Sunday October 5, 2025 – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has urged Zambians to rise above tribal divisions and work together to build a united and prosperous nation.





Speaking on the issue of tribalism and national unity, Mr. Mwanza emphasized that tribal politics had long hindered Zambia’s progress and should be firmly rejected by all citizens.





Mr. Mwanza observed that tribalism had cast a shadow over Zambia’s political landscape since independence, often being manipulated by politicians seeking personal gain rather than national harmony.





He stated that political competition in the country had, over time, taken on ethnic undertones as some leaders sought regional strongholds instead of pursuing unity.





He recalled that in 1972, President Kenneth Kaunda declared Zambia a one-party state due to fears that tribal divisions could threaten national stability.





According to Mwanza, Kaunda’s decision was driven by a genuine concern for peace and unity, although the real problem lay with politicians who exploited tribal differences for political advantage.





The DPP leader stressed that tribalism had never benefited the ordinary Zambian, noting that it had not created jobs, built schools, reduced poverty, or solved issues such as load-shedding and high living costs.





Instead, he said, tribalism had only distracted citizens from addressing the true enemies of progress–corruption, unemployment, inequality, and poor governance.





Mr. Mwanza asserted that some politicians used tribal divisions to conceal their own failures rather than serve the people.





He further pointed out that modern Zambians were increasingly rejecting tribalism, describing today’s generation as one shaped by intermarriage, shared education, and urban life that transcended ethnic boundaries.





He said that young people saw themselves first and foremost as Zambians, bound by common dreams and a shared destiny.



Mr. Mwanza therefore called on all citizens to condemn tribalism in every form–whether in politics, employment, or daily life–and to focus instead on unity, merit, and collective progress.





He urged Zambians to concentrate their energy on solving pressing challenges such as the high cost of living, persistent poverty, and lack of employment opportunities.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza reiterated that Zambia’s greatest strength lay in its unity, adding that the future belonged to those who worked to unite the nation rather than divide it.





He reminded citizens of the country’s enduring motto: “One Zambia, One Nation.”