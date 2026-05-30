ANTONIO MWANZA CRITICISES CALLS TO BAN SONGS AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

MWANZA CRITICISES CALLS TO BAN SONGS AHEAD OF ELECTIONS



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has criticised efforts to restrict the broadcast of certain songs ahead of Zambia’s general elections, arguing that such measures are outdated in the digital age and unlikely to achieve their intended purpose.





In a statement addressed to the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), Mr. Mwanza said technological advancements had fundamentally changed how people consume music, making it impossible to control access to songs through restrictions on traditional media platforms alone.





He noted that with only 75 days remaining before the elections, citizens were accessing music through a variety of digital channels, including mobile phones, laptops, memory sticks, streaming platforms, social media and personal vehicles.





Mr. Mwanza said attempts to prevent radio and television stations from playing particular songs would have little impact because the public could still access the same content through numerous other platforms





“This is not 1960,” Mr. Mwanza said.



He argued that while authorities may be able to stop a song from being aired on radio or television, they could not prevent millions of people from listening to it on their personal devices and other digital platforms.





According to Mr. Mwanza, efforts to ban songs fail to take into account the realities of modern technology and the widespread availability of digital media.



“That horse has already left the stable,” he said.





The DPP leader further called on authorities and political leaders to focus their attention on broader societal challenges that he believes have a greater impact on citizens’ lives.





Mr. Mwanza said issues such as tribalism, corruption, nepotism and abuse of power had persisted in the country’s political landscape for many years and deserved greater attention than attempts to regulate musical content.





He maintained that addressing such governance and social concerns would be more beneficial to the nation than imposing restrictions on songs.





Mr. Mwanza also cautioned against what he described as hypocrisy in public discourse, arguing that meaningful reforms should target practices that directly affect the welfare and livelihoods of citizens.





He urged stakeholders to prioritise tackling the country’s longstanding challenges and fostering a political environment focused on accountability, fairness and national unity as the election period approaches.