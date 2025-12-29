Antonio Mwanza Criticises Opposition Alliances Lacking National Interest



Democratic Progressive Party Leader Antonio Mwanza says any alliance formed solely to remove the UPND does not advance the interests of the Zambian people.





Mr. Mwanza observed that such alliances amount to little, as politicians are often focused on sharing offices, allowances, contracts, and alleged corrupt business opportunities, while the hardship faced by ordinary citizens continues unabated.





He stressed that a meaningful alliance must speak directly to the lived realities of Zambians and offer practical solutions to their daily challenges.





In a statement today, Mr. Mwanza said the failure of opposition alliances is largely self-inflicted, undermined by dishonesty, lack of principle, and absence of strategic clarity.





He added that short-term political calculations have replaced national interest, while greed, personal ambition, and the scramble for positions take precedence over policy coherence.





Mr. Mwanza further noted that supporters are often misled, internal agreements hidden, and leadership structures left weak and undefined.