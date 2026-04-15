ANTONIO MWANZA DENIES DEFAMATORY CLAIMS, TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST LILLIAN MUTAMBO

MWANZA DENIES DEFAMATORY CLAIMS, TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST MUTAMBO



LUSAKA — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has strongly refuted what he described as false, malicious, and defamatory allegations allegedly circulated by Lillian Mutambo.





In a statement, Mr. Mwanza said he had come across a “very malicious” claim attributed to Ms. Mutambo, which he categorically rejected, insisting that he had no involvement whatsoever in the allegations being made in his name.





He clarified that he is not a member of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), describing it as misleading for anyone to suggest that he would be involved in the affairs of a political party to which he does not belong.





Mr. Mwanza further disclosed that he had held extensive discussions with Tonse Alliance president Hon. Brian Mundubile on the need for opposition unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He revealed that he had personally invited Hon. Mundubile to contest the 2026 presidential election using the DPP ticket.



He questioned the credibility of the accusations against him, stating that it was unreasonable to allege that he was working against an individual he had openly supported and encouraged to use his party as a platform for the presidency.





Mr. Mwanza added that he and Hon. Mundubile have known each other for over two decades.



The DPP leader emphasized that his focus remains on building a credible national alternative, noting that he would not engage in petty schemes or distractions.





He also warned against attempts to drag his name and party into what he described as baseless propaganda.



Mr. Mwanza further accused Ms. Mutambo of repeatedly making false allegations against him in the past, which he said he had previously ignored.





However, he stated that he had now taken steps to institute legal proceedings against her, stressing that no one is above accountability.





He has since urged members of the public to treat the allegations with the contempt they deserve.

Lillian Mutambo writes:

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA RELEASES K25 MILLION TO MARSHALL LEGAL PRACTITIONERS, ANTONIO MWANZA AND ALLAN PHIRI TO STOP MUNDUBILE FROM FILLING IN NOMINATIONS.



A state scheme has been unearthed by a patriot from state house aimed at stopping Incoming President of Zambia Brian Mundubile from filling in nominations under the FDD ticket. The source is concerned about the country’s Democracy and how the President has gone all out to destroy all political parties, the Judiciary, Law firms and other government institutions in his quest to impose a one party state on our country whose democracy has been destroyed since Hakainde Hichilema came into power.





A 25 million Kwacha has been released from state house with Levy Ngoma the political advisor at the center of the scheme to stop the opposition’s strongest candidate Brian Mundubile from filling in his nominations ahead of the August elections.





At the center of the scheme is former FDD member Antonio Mwanza who has received a 10 million Kwacha to facilitate an Injuction to stop the Tonse Alliance President from filling in his nominations. Antionio Mwanza has raised a stooge from the streets by the name of Allan Phiri claiming to be an FDD member from no where who has since written to Marshal Chambers a compromised Law firm that will take up the matter and participate in this unlawful process.





The scheme further reveals that two Judges have a share of the said 25 million kwacha as they did on destroying the Patriotic Front and the two Judges are Conceptor Chinyanuwa Zulu and Judge Limbani who have been instructed to make sure Mundubile is stopped from being on the Ballot this coming election.





Sources from within state house say many are now worried at the rate the President of Zambia who must uphold the constitution is so scared of losing the August elections and has gone all out to destroy the opposition targeting a strong candidate.





“The country risks going into civil unrest if this continues the source narrated, people are tired and the best is to allow every Zambian willing to participate in an election to do so without blocking anyone “, Hakainde Hichilema has convinced Mumba Malila Chief Justice and his entire Judiciary that they have to protect their jobs or else they perish and the whole Judiciary is compromised.





Government already approved the FDD convention so why the Panic? We have the copy of the Letter and NRCs of Allan Phiri who looks jobless by the way. He is not even an FDD member, the previous claimant Zimba failed too as he too was a fake member. Mr. Hichilema we thought you said tou had no Opposition, why the panic?





We warn Marshal Chambers Law firm that your days are numbered, Conceptor Chinyanuwa Zulu God is not man soon you will be on your own and Hakainde Hichilema will not be there to protect you. Antionio Mwanza we know how Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Edith Nawakwi never wanted you close because ECL was told by people in government that you are actually UPND and that use•less Party of yours is actually a UPND project, Allan Phiri never participate in injustice aimed to destroy the country and the future of your own Children, Marshal Chambers your love for money has now blinded you to the countries values and your own ethics as a once credible Law Firm .





To the opposition especially Brian Mundubile the front runner be strong we are unearthing all this so you also know what these evil people with a heartless man Hakainde Hichilema are planning so you pray hard and prepare for them adequately to save Zambians.





Antionio Mwanza May I Lillian Mutambo Remind you that we have videos of you saying all sorts about Hakainde Hichilema, you are too cheap to be easily bought with money the above article has come to my desk and I warn you, Zambia is bigger than your Greedy intentions. You will not Succeed!



As Chair Lady of Elections guys I am receiving information even before their plans are out. Shame on you Antonio Mwanza, insoni Ebuntu Kabokie!



Lily Mutamz Tv