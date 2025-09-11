Antonio Mwanza promises 200,000 jobs, launches a new party



DEMOCRATIC Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mwanza has pledged to create 200,000 jobs in the finance and insurance sector within five years if his party is elected into government.





Speaking during the official launch of the party in Lusaka today, Mwanza said the DPP would empower citizens by building Zambian-owned banks and financial institutions that directly serve local communities.





“We would like to create 200,000 jobs just from the banking sector, finance and the insurance market alone,” Mwanza said.



“These are things that we can do in the next five years.”





Turning to the country’s power crisis, Mwanza criticised the ongoing load-shedding, saying it is a result of poor leadership rather than drought.



He said ordinary citizens are struggling to survive on three hours of electricity per day while Zambia continues to export power to neighbouring countries.





Mwana added that under a DPP government, Zesco would prioritise domestic supply, eliminate middlemen in the energy sector and increase investment in generation capacity to provide reliable power to households and businesses.





“Zesco today has got middlemen who are purchasing power and selling power on behalf of Zesco, making huge profits and you and me have got no electricity,” he said.





Mwanza said both job creation and energy stability are critical to reducing poverty, lowering the cost of living, and restoring dignity to Zambian families.





The former PF leader launched DPP this morning positioning his party as a new political force ahead of the 2026 general elections



By George Musonda



Kalemba September 10, 2025