ANTONIO MWANZA QUESTIONS TIMING OF DEC SUMMON FOR ARCHBISHOP BANDA





By Chamuka Shalubala



Opposition Democratic Progressive Party President Antonio Mwanza has questioned the timing and manner in which the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- has summoned Lusaka archbishop Alick Banda, saying the move raises serious public concern.





Speaking on Phoenix FM’s Let the People Talk programme, Mr. Mwanza notes that the issue involving the alleged vehicle gift had already been before the courts nearly two years ago, with other individuals prosecuted.





He argues that the renewed action against the archbishop appears poorly timed, especially given the strained relations between the catholic church and government.





Mr. Mwanza stated that the long delay in summoning the catholic leader has created a perception of political motivation, adding that law enforcement agencies must be mindful of context, history, and public trust when handling sensitive matters involving respected national figures.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza says his party remains open to forming alliances ahead of the 2026 general elections and is already in discussions with existing groupings.





He has however stressed that the party would only join an alliance with a clear and credible economic agenda, focusing on economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods for Zambians.



PHOENIX NEWS