Antonio Mwanza visits Hon. Davies Chama, Hon. Munir Zulu at Mwembeshi Correctional Facility

….. Visit to Hon. Davies Chama, Hon. Munir Zulu, and Mr. Charles Mushota at Mwembeshi Correctional Facility





The Democratic Progressive Party – DPP wishes to inform the public that it’s President, Comrade Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, today visited three distinguished leaders currently held at Mwembeshi Correctional Facility.





Those visited were:



1. Hon. Davies Chama, former Minister of Defence and former Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF).





2. Hon. Munir Zulu, former Member of Parliament for Lumezi Constituency.



3. Mr. Charles Mushota, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure.





The visit was conducted in the spirit of fellowship and human solidarity. President Mwanza found the three leaders in good health and strong spirit. He conveyed words of encouragement and wished them strength as they go through this period.





The visit highlighted the importance of:



– Respecting human dignity in all circumstances.



– Upholding fairness and compassion in the treatment of all individuals.





– Fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and unity in the nation.



The DPP reaffirms it’s belief that everyone deserves humane treatment, regardless of their situation, and that the country is stronger when guided by tolerance, understanding, and justice.





Issued by:

Office of the President

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

Date: 20th September 2025