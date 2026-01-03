ANTONIO MWANZA’S SUDDEN U-TURN: FROM UPND’S FIERCEST CRTIC TO WILLING PARTNER

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the political landscape, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio “Mourinho” Mwanza has dramatically softened his long-held stance against the ruling UPND government—marking a striking departure from years of relentless and often scathing criticism, even when the UPND was still in opposition.

Now, in a tone that contrasts sharply with his past rhetoric, Mwanza says he is ready to work with the UPND administration “in the national interest,” offering what he describes as practical solutions to ease the hardships facing Zambians.

Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk program in Lusaka on Friday, Mwanza declared that the DPP is prepared to collaborate with government on issues affecting citizens, setting aside political differences in favor of what he called the greater good.

This shift comes just days after Mwanza openly criticized fellow opposition parties, arguing they lack both the capacity and credibility to defeat the UPND in 2026. He bluntly stated that no opposition party currently has the muscle or organization needed to dislodge the ruling party from power, accusing them of failing to present viable alternative policies.

Mwanza acknowledged the reversal, conceding that the DPP had previously ruled out any cooperation with the UPND.

“We said very clearly as DPP that we could never work with the UPND, and I said it here on Radio Phoenix,” he admitted. “But now we are saying no—we must work together on issues affecting Zambians, and we are ready to do so.”

He added that the DPP has developed what he termed “brilliant and practical” proposals, which the party is willing to submit to government for possible implementation.

“We have solutions, and we are ready to put them forward for the UPND to implement,” Mwanza said.

Beyond politics, Mwanza also turned his attention to governance, urging the government to give the public a clear and unified explanation for the recent reduction in load-shedding hours. He warned that contradictory statements from senior officials have only deepened public confusion.

“When we hear the Chief Government Spokesperson, the Vice President, and the Minister of Energy, each gives a different reason. Then ZESCO comes with another explanation altogether,” he said.

Mwanza called on ZESCO Limited to issue a single, professional, and comprehensive statement explaining the improved power supply. He further urged the utility to urgently address public complaints that electricity units appear to be depleting faster than before, saying transparency is essential to restoring public trust.

For a man once known as one of UPND’s most uncompromising critics, Mwanza’s newfound conciliatory tone has sparked curiosity—and suspicion—about what lies behind this political about-face. Whether it is pragmatism, strategy, or genuine concern for national unity, one thing is clear: Antonio Mwanza has changed his tune, and the country is watching closely.

By Elly Katu

Source: Phoenix Radio News.