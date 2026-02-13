AntonioMwanza: A Smart Opposition Leader Who Says Politics Must Go Beyond Removing HH.

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza :

A Smart Opposition Leader Who Says Politics Must Go Beyond Removing HH.

By Wiseman Henry Zulu

Antonio Mwanza has warned that Zambia’s opposition is failing the people. Alliances formed just to remove President Hakainde Hichilema, he says, offer no real solutions. The opposition must deliver ideas, not just attacks.

“When I resigned from the PF, I made it clear — the party had no future in Zambia in its old form,” Mwanza told journalists. “We had to rethink, rebrand, and rebuild. Politics in Zambia cannot succeed on slogans alone; it must deliver solutions for Zambians.”

Mwanza knows Zambia’s politics inside out. He served as Media Director during the PF administration, worked at the PF secretariat, he served as a young political strategist in the Forum for Democracy and Development, of the late Edith Nawajwe and later engaged with the Socialist Party.

Combined with a Masters Degree in political science , he brings both practical and academic insight into governance and leadership in Zambia.

He is clear — Zambia’s opposition has two duties: hold government accountable and offer credible alternatives. Without this, democracy in Zambia loses meaning.

In Zambia, the opposition is not the enemy. It is a watchdog, a source of new ideas, and a potential future government. President Hichilema has created space for this by respecting the rule of law, political freedom, and accountability while pushing reforms, stabilising the economy, and building national development.

Yet the opposition has largely failed. Instead of offering solutions on jobs, cost of living, or economic recovery, they focus on attacking each other. Alliances built only to remove Hichilema are empty. They are driven by ego, not ideas, and they fail Zambia.

Mwanza warns that a divided opposition cannot inspire confidence. If leaders cannot unite on Zambia’s priorities while out of power, how can citizens trust them to govern? Press briefings often become platforms for insults rather than solutions, leaving Zambians frustrated.

His call is for unity based on a clear economic agenda, not personalities. Leadership in Zambia is about preparation, ideas, and results — not ambition or slogans. Modern politics demands clarity, strong institutions, and issue-based leadership. Personality-driven conflicts no longer inspire trust.

Zambia’s democracy depends on both a capable government and a capable opposition. A responsible opposition strengthens governance, keeps leaders accountable, and prepares itself to lead.

Zambians deserve an opposition that offers direction, unity, and real solutions. Mwanza’s warning is clear: politics must rise above slogans and removal agendas. It must compete on ideas and deliver results.

Under President Hakainde Hichilema, respect for Zambia’s democracy continues to guide governance, fuel economic recovery, and shape long-term national development.

ENDS/12/02/2026

WISEMAN HENRY ZULU

UPND Media/Presidential Support System