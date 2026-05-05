HICHILEMA COMMISSIONS FAMILY-FUNDED HOSPITAL

…turns past incarceration into public service legacy.

President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned a mini-hospital in Kalangu, Western Province, describing it as a deeply personal project born out of his 127-day incarceration in 2017.



Speaking during the ceremony, President Hichilema said the Hakainde Hichilema Mini-Hospital was constructed using personal resources from himself and the First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, without any government or donor funding.



He explained that the facility, which includes a maternity wing, pharmacy, and separate wards for men and women, was intended to serve the public and improve access to healthcare in the area.



The Head of State recounted that the idea for the hospital was conceived following his release from prison, after what he described as a traumatic period stemming from events surrounding the Kuomboka ceremony and a confrontation involving former President Edgar Lungu.

He told the gathering that after regaining his freedom, he returned to the area and reflected on how to transform his experience into something meaningful for the community.



President Hichilema stated that he and his wife resolved to create a lasting legacy that would symbolize resilience and service.

He noted that the land for the project was made available through the generosity of the Headman of Mutelela, and part of it was allocated for the construction of the hospital.



He further expressed satisfaction with the quality of the infrastructure and equipment, adding that the facility would ease the burden on families who previously had to travel long distances for medical services.



The President emphasized that despite bearing his name, the hospital was built solely for public benefit, describing it as a symbol of compassion and a commitment to community development.

[ By Seid Nkhonjera ]