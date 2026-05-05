Unqualified Candidates Will Not be Allowed to File Nominations



By Wilson Mulinda



The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ says it will ensure that only aspiring candidates that have appropriate qualifications and supporting documents successfully file in nominations for any position in the upcoming general election.





ECZ Commissioner McDonald Chipenzi says the nominations process often attracts significant public, political, and media attention, and the commission will ensure that the election process remains transparent.





Speaking when he opened a training session for District Electoral Officers for Muchinga and Southern Provinces, Mr. Chipenzi said any misinterpretation of procedures or inconsistency in their application can undermine public confidence in the Commission.



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