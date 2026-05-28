ANTONIO’S DPP SUES KAFULA’S DPP OVER THE USE OF ACRONYM ‘DPP’



THE Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Antonio Mwanza has sued the Development People’s Party, led by Kafula Mubanga, over use of the acronym “DPP,” which it claims is already legally registered under the Registrar of Societies.





The Mwanza-led party is seeking a Lusaka High Court order restraining the rival party from using the acronym “DPP” in its political activities.





It contends that the continued use of the initials by the rival party has created confusion among voters and stakeholders and has undermined its political identity.



ZDM