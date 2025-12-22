Any credible fight against corruption must begin with Mr Hichilema himself- Dr Fred M’membe

We have noted with great concern the speed and zeal with which Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are quick to pursue and persecute those involved in corruption aside from themselves.





We have said it before, and we reiterate it again. Any credible fight against corruption must begin with Mr Hichilema himself. Otherwise, it is impossible for Mr Hichilema to wage a genuine, honest, and orderly fight against corruption because he is heavily conflicted.





It is not a secret that Mr Hichilema has many business interests, through various fronts and associates, many of which he has not been publicly disclosed to this day. And obviously, he has continued to enter into new business interests with all sorts of associates while in office.

These businesses benefit directly or indirectly from government business, policies, and fiscal decisions over which Mr Hichilema himself presides. In a situation like this, it becomes very difficult, if not impossible, to avoid corruption. This is a clear recipe for bad governance.





Consequently, instead of protecting and promoting the business interests of the people who elected him, Mr Hichilema appears to be prioritising and protecting his own personal business interests and those of his associates. He is competing with the same businessmen he was elected to help, promote, and develop. This places him in a predatory position, which is extremely unfortunate and a deeply troubling reality for the country.





Let us not deceive ourselves, nor allow ourselves to be deceived. There can be no genuine or serious fight against corruption under such circumstances. What we are seeing is simply a mock engagement that is devoid of credibility and moral authority.



Dr Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia .