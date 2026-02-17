“Any man who kneels down to propose to a girl is a big f00l” – Pete Edochie

Veteran Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie, has passed comments that has sparked controversy online.

During a conversation, Pete Edocie called any young man who kneels down to propose to a woman a fool for doing so.

“Let me emphasise it, any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a young girl is not just an idiot, he’s a grown, a compound baboon!

According to Pete, the reason behind his analogy is that such a person is copying “the white people” and neglecting the African culture.

He explained that when the white man kneels down to propose to a girl, it means the girl takes over the family.

“This is why when you disagree with a woman overseas you are kicked out and your wife takes the house,” he further explained his stance.

When asked if a man should never profess love he used his own life as experience and replied that he has lived with his wife for 51 years.

While some people disagree with him, others stand with him based on the fact that Africans are adopting too much of the white culture