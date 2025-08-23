Anyone wishing to become the Tonse Alliance President must first join the Patriotic Front Party- Hon Given Lubinda

According to the Alliance constitution, anyone wishing to become the Tonse Alliance President must first join the Patriotic Front Party, as the presidential candidate must come from the PF – Hon Given Lubinda

Lubinda Clarifies PF’s Role in Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidacy.





By Goodson BANDA

Astro TV

22/08/2025



Acting President of the Patriotic Front PF and Tonse Alliance Chairperson Given Lubinda has stated that there is no competition in the Alliance regarding the selection of a presidential candidate, as the matter is solely determined by the PF.





Speaking during an interview on Astro TV’s Your Voice governance program, Mr. Lubinda explained that the alliance constitution stipulates that the PF is the deciding authority on who should stand as presidential candidate under Tonse.





He further emphasized that any individual belonging to a political party outside the PF, but wishing to contest under the Tonse umbrella, would be required to defect and join the Patriotic Front first.





Mr. Lubinda maintained that the arrangement is in line with the spirit and guiding principles of the alliance, which he said places the PF at the core of its leadership decisions.

-AstroNews