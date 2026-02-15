AOC SOUNDS ALARM: “GOP CONTROL MEANS TOTAL POWER ON CAPITOL HILL!”



Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has issued a stark warning about the balance of power in Washington, saying the current political landscape exists because Donald Trump is president and Republicans hold majorities in both the Senate and the House.





AOC stressed that a majority is about far more than just having extra votes. She argued it gives Republicans sweeping control over every committee, every investigation, and every decision about what legislation reaches the floor.





“They decide what gets voted on,” she emphasised, underscoring the far-reaching influence of congressional leadership.





With midterm elections looming, Ocasio-Cortez said control of Congress could determine whether controversial policies move forward or are blocked making the fight for majorities a decisive factor in shaping the nation’s direction.