Apostle Chiwenga Dumps Wife After Just 4 Days of Marriage: What Really Happened?

Popular preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga has publicly confirmed that his marriage to Nyasha Vanessa has fallen apart, and the split happened almost immediately after they tied the knot. Speaking during a recent live church broadcast, Chiwenga told his followers he owed them the truth about what really happened.

He revealed that although he officially married Vanessa on 16 December 2023, the couple only lived together for four days before parting ways. The preacher introduced Vanessa to his congregation in May 2024, but admitted their marriage was troubled from the start, with separation coming as early as February 2024.

Chiwenga explained that the issues began when he got to know Vanessa more closely and noticed serious red flags in her behaviour.

“We lived together for only four days. After that, I sent her back home,” Apostle Chiwenga said during the broadcast. “There were a lot of irregularities in her personality that I could not live with. Some of the things, I only discovered on the day I had to introduce her to the church.”

He stressed that marrying Vanessa was a serious decision, not something he rushed into. Despite previous personal struggles, he said he followed all the right steps before tying the knot.

“It was not an experiment to marry her,” he said. “I did everything in order.”

By August 2024, the preacher says he had made up his mind that the marriage could not work. He accused Vanessa of falling short of the qualities he expected in a wife — qualities especially important for someone married to a man of God.

“She failed by aspects to meet the standard of a woman who can be married by any man, let alone a man of God,” he said.

The preacher also dropped some serious allegations during his address, claiming Vanessa had been spying on him and secretly recording private conversations. He said she was working with outsiders to gather damaging information about him, and even hinted that she may have tried to poison him.

“She was working with external people to record incriminating things,” he alleged. “I even suspected that she tried to poison me.”