Apostle Chiwenga Threatens D3ath On People Criticising His 4 Day Marriage

Controversial preacher Apostle Talent Farai Chiwenga has ignited public alarm after delivering a sermon in which he openly justified killing those he deems guilty of "abominations" — and dismissed Zimbabwe's criminal justice system as irrelevant to his ministry.

In a lengthy address to congregants, Chiwenga labelled people who criticise his failure to sustain a marriage beyond 4 days, “barbaras” and claimed the Bible permits believers to take the law into their own hands against those “who are not innocent.” Quoting Genesis 9:5, he told followers that “if you fear God, use your hands to kill the murderer” and insisted that “we actually do not care about the law of Zimbabwe if it does not tally with the law of God.”

The preacher who has already announced violence on people allegedly “leaking church documents,” went further, praising the use of Sharia law in the Middle East as a model for crime prevention, citing public executions and amputations as examples of how to maintain “the safest place to be.” He recounted conversations with Arabs who described citizens volunteering to perform executions, stating with approval that “they kill you in one hour, your blood and your body will be nowhere to be seen.”

Chiwenga’s remarks blur the line between religious rhetoric and incitement, as he repeatedly asserted that killing is sanctioned under scripture in certain circumstances. He claimed his ministry has the moral authority to punish those who attack it, regardless of Zimbabwe’s legal system, saying:

“Don’t tell me about the criminal justice system of this world. This is the house of God. We actually do not care about the law of Zimbabwe if it does not tally with the law of God.”

Human rights advocates warn that such language could embolden violence by followers, framing it as divinely mandated. The preacher’s sermon also included explicit endorsements of lethal punishment for adultery and other offences he deems “abominations,” along with repeated declarations that his ministry is his personal property, inseparable from his own authority.

This latest outburst follows months of controversy surrounding Chiwenga’s personal life, his public attacks on opponents, and previous inflammatory sermons. Legal experts say his comments may constitute an incitement to violence under Zimbabwe’s criminal statutes, and could draw the attention of law enforcement if formally reported.

Chiwenga ended the sermon with a prayer against “ungodly men” who oppose his ministry, warning that “those who start a war will find [God] standing at the gate ready to defend this work.”

The statement has already drawn widespread condemnation online, with critics accusing the apostle of promoting vigilantism and undermining the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga made these proclamations as he justified his short marriage to a woman he cohabited with for only 4 days. He has also in recent days announced threats to people who are allegedly leaking church documents.

“From what he is manifesting right now, if we were living in a normal community, Chiwenga would be in prison,” said contemporary analyst Howard Nyoni told ZimEye.

A Christian Commentator and Author, Brilliant Pongo, commented saying “Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s recent sermon — in which he appeared to justify killing critics and dismiss Zimbabwean law — is not only theologically flawed but dangerously irresponsible.

As a Christian commentator, I find it deeply disturbing that scripture is being twisted to support vigilantism and violence. Christianity is rooted in grace, not vengeance. Christ himself forgave, healed, and restored — even when faced with sin. To glorify violence and suggest God sanctions murder is a betrayal of the Gospel.

Religious leaders must be held to account when they misuse their platforms to incite fear and justify harm. We cannot allow the pulpit to become a podium for spiritual intimidation.

Chiwenga’s rhetoric is reckless, unbiblical, and undermines both the rule of law and the message of Christ. It must be condemned — not for vengeance, but for truth and protection of the public.”- ZimEye