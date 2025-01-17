Apostle instructed to keep my hubby’s dead body for powers, Garden woman tells family





THE elder brother to late George Kalaba whose skeletal remains were discovered on his matrimonial bed recently in Garden Compound has revealed more about his sister-in-law who is accused of killing the deceased nearly two years ago.





Davies Kalaba while at Mutumbu Cemetery following the burial of George’s skeleton, told a group of journalists at the sight that his brother’s wife, Sylvia Kalaba denied killing her husband, claiming that he died of an Asthma attack.





According to Davies, Sylvia said she kept George’s body following an instruction from a foreign Papa to help her have supernatural powers on her path to become a prophetess and build a church.



“We knew our brother for a very long time and he was never asthmatic. He was a very healthy person,” Davies disagreed with Sylvia’s claims.





“She had intentions of opening up her own church. And they would even conduct prayers in the same house with the same foreign pastor, so they knew what they did to my brother.”



Davies further revealed that upon inspection of the bones, the family noticed that they were very white than usual, suggesting that Sylvia used to clean them.





Meanwhile, a postmortem was carried out on Wednesday to determine the real cause of George’s death but the results are yet to be ready.



Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga told Kalemba in an interview that a pathologist took out some samples from the deceased but a conclusion on the results is yet to be ascertain, which will in turn drag the investigations’ time.





“Due to the delay in the results, Sylvia and her four daughters remain in police custody because they are still suspects until police know exactly the cause of death of the deceased,” said Hamoonga.



Yesterday, George’s family and friends gathered at Mutumbi Cemetery to pay their last respect to him with a burial.





Unfortunately, none of his immediate family members which include his wife and four daughters were present as they are all locked up in police custody as investigations continue.





“We will always cherish the memories we had together, from family gatherings to the quick moments of advise,” said his niece, Catharine Kalaba.





“Only God knew when we would find you. We suffered searching and looking for you until God himself revealed were you were. Go well my friend, go well,” said George’s friend, Harrison Wasa.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 17, 2025