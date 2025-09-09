APOSTLE KUNDA APPEALS TO HH TO PARDON KAMBWILI



Lusaka… Tuesday, September 9, 2025



Apostle Christopher Kunda of Presence of God Ministries in Lusaka has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to extend compassion and pardon incarcerated former Cabinet Minister and Roan Member of Parliament, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.





Apostle Kunda said Dr. Kambwili has endured personal hardship, including the recent loss of his brother in a road accident while traveling to attend a court session in Kasama.





“Seeing Dr. Kambwili being taken to court today in that state broke my heart. We are a Christian nation, and we should demonstrate love and mercy toward one another,” Apostle Kunda said in a statement issued on Tuesday.





He urged the Head of State, as “father of the nation,” to consider pardoning Dr. Kambwili, noting that the Constitution grants the President the authority to extend clemency to incarcerated individuals.





“This is why I am appealing to President Hichilema to consider this appeal. The man has gone through a lot recently,” Apostle Kunda said, adding that politics should not be about punishing opponents but about being a “brother’s keeper.”