Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe  is a PF Cadre- Apostle Enock Chinyama

Reflection by Apostle Enock Chinyama



When I heard that the police had stopped Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe’s overnight prayer last night, I was not shocked.

It simply reminded me that men of God should not align themselves directly with political parties — as Sinyangwe has done with the PF. Servants of God must remain neutral and devoted to the Kingdom, not to political systems.



If you are attacked or opposed while standing neutral, take heart — it is the work of God refining your calling.





Interestingly, while Sinyangwe’s vigil was stopped, Prophet Joshua Iginla from Nigeria was holding his service peacefully at Woodlands Stadium. This should open our eyes.





Let the church in Zambia awaken and separate itself from political garments. Today you may be in good terms with the current government, but that may not always be the case tomorrow. Our loyalty must remain to God alone.



– Apostle Enock Chinyama