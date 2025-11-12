APOSTLES COUNCIL OF CHURCHES CONDEMNS CHINGOLA VIOLENCE, CALLS FOR UNITY AND PEACE



November 11, 2025



LUSAKA – The Apostles Council of Churches (AOC) has strongly condemned the violent incident that occurred in Chingola last week, where President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to marketeers at Chiwempala was disrupted by stone-throwing and confusion.





Speaking during a press briefing at the Sanctuary of Mercy, Church House, this morning, AOC President Apostle Dr Evans Kaping’a described the incident as unacceptable in a Christian nation and urged citizens to embrace peace and dialogue.





“We can’t condone such vices. There is always a way to resolve issues if anyone is aggrieved, but violence is never the answer,” Apostle Dr Kaping’a said.



He emphasized that Zambia’s identity as a Christian nation must be reflected in both word and action. “We are committed to conflict resolution and unity in our nation,” he said, calling on churches across the country to intensify prayers for peace and stability.





Meanwhile, Apostle Dr Kaping’a announced that preparations are underway for the Council’s Golden Jubilee celebration, marking 50 years of national spiritual service, unity, and leadership. The event, scheduled for December 2025, is expected to host the Head of State as Guest of Honour.





The Council has appealed for active participation and support from all affiliate churches, Christian partners, and the general public. Plans include special Jubilee offerings, youth and women’s fundraising activities, and corporate sponsorship drives.





“The Jubilee is not merely a celebration but a national statement of unity and spiritual renewal,” Apostle Kaping’a said, urging believers to contribute toward the preparations as a gesture of faith and solidarity.



The AOC has also called on media houses and business leaders to support coverage and sponsorship for the historic event.



© THE FALCON