The Appeals Committee has upheld the K20,000 fine and six months ban of Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga for offensive behaviour imposed by the Disciplinary Committee.

The Nkana forward was on December 11, 2022, handed a six months ban by the Disciplinary Committee for his behaviour during a Week 14 Super League match between Nkana and Power Dynamos.

Ng’onga vented his anger on a SuperSport pitch side microphone after angrily tearing his jersey before glaring television cameras and stunned supporters to draw attention to himself.

His actions drew the wrath of the Disciplinary Committee that banned him for six months.

Ng’onga appealed the decision but has not been successful which rules him out of action for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

“The committee was of the view that the fine of K20, 000 imposed by the Disciplinary Committee is on firm ground as it is a bare minimum and that the committee took cognisance of the fact that you are also required to repair the mic for SuperSport of which the committee has determined that the fine of K20, 000 is sufficient to cover the costs of that equipment should that need arise,” reads part of the verdict by the Appeals Committee.

“The Appeals Committee upheld the imposition of the sanctions as provided for explicitly in Article 53.3 and further clarifies to the second of the penalties of the minimum suspension of six months and not a total ban from football activity.”

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala thanked the Appeals Committee for keeping with the now established tradition of speedy dispensation of justice.

“Once again credit to the Appeals Committee for speedily giving out their verdict in good time. Our judicial bodies deserve commendation for the efficiency with which they have been disposing off cases,” Kashala says.

