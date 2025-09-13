Apple accused of ‘messing up’ with iPhone 17 feature that will push users to Samsung

Apple launched their latest iPhone models at the annual conference earlier this week, but have been accused of ‘messing up’ by some disgruntled customers.

In case you missed it, CEO Tim Cook confirmed the four new models at the conference in California on 9 September, which included its thinnest-ever phone, the iPhone 17 Air.

Other products include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are now available to pre-order, but only if you’re willing to part ways with some pretty significant sums of cash, which have already left fans divided.

If the controversy of increased prices, which were expected in the wake of Donald Trump’s tariffs, weren’t enough, then some fans have pointed out one particular issue that might make them think twice about returning to Apple.

And considering Samsung offers some cool flip phones, which the South Korean company were quick to remind their American counterparts of with a brutal dig, you can see why some folks might want to ditch their iPhones for something a little different.

However, it wasn’t the lack of foldable action that got some people online feeling a little disappointed, but rather the interesting new colours of the phones that have been released.

The iPhone 17 Pro will only be available in navy, silver, and orange, which some people are now saying is a ‘big mistake’ by the company.

One TikTok user named Katlynn Nelson shared her dismay about the decision on the social media platform, saying:

“Wanna know who wants the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max? Women, if they haven’t already switched over to the Samsung little flippy phone that’s pink and cute. Those are the ones that wants a cute iPhone.

“Do you wanna know what you are doing? Pushing them over to Samsung.

“Will my dad probably get the orange or navy iPhone 17 Pro? Probably. But do you wanna know who will pay extra for the Pro for the better camera? Women. Do you want to know what women do not want? Orange, navy and silver.”

She concluded: “We want the Air colours in the Pro model, why is that so hard?”

Now, given that these little things called phone cases exist, I personally can’t see why it’s such a big issue, but it seems as if lots of people in the comments agreed that the colours should be better.

And considering plenty of old iPhones are now considered ‘obsolete’, and plenty of people are looking to upgrade to the latest version, perhaps a more varied colour selection might have been advisable.

One commenter said: “People saying they just cover it with a case have never had the satisfaction of a pink, mint, or lavender phone with a clear glitter case.”

That’s me told, then.

A third commenter said: “They always give the worst colours to the Pros and Pro maxes.”