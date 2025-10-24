Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Coinbase, Google and Meta among list of donors for Trump’s Multi-million-dollar White House ballroom

Apple, Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Google, Coinbase, Comcast, and Meta are among the major companies that have made donations to build President Donald Trump’s proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom, according to the White House.

Trump has repeatedly stated that work on the ballroom is privately funded by himself and donors and will cost taxpayers nothing. On Wednesday, Trump discussed his plans for the ballroom, saying it will cost “about $300 million.” The administration had previously estimated the cost of the project at $200 million.

Additional major donors include the co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his family; and the Adelson family. Trump awarded Miriam Adelson, a Republican megadonor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

The list of donors released by the White House includes the following entities and individuals:

Altria Group, Inc., Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Caterpillar, Inc., Coinbase, Comcast Corporation, J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul, Hard Rock International, Google, HP Inc., Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Ripple, Reynolds American, T-Mobile, Tether America, Union Pacific Railroad, Adelson Family Foundation, Stefan E. Brodie, Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, Charles and Marissa Cascarilla, Edward and Shari Glazer, Harold Hamm, Benjamin Leon Jr., The Lutnick Family, The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Konstantin Sokolov, Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher, Paolo Tiramani, Cameron Winklevoss, and Tyler Winklevoss.