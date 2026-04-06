APPOINTMENT OF LIKANDO MUFALALI ILLEGAL-UPND Member Charles Longwe

APPOINTMENT OF LIKANDO MUFALALI ILLEGAL-LONGWE



…President Hichilema and the National Management Committee’s mandate expired after five years on 5th February 2026…





UPND Member, Charles Longwe has mocked the appointment of Likando Mufalali as new Chairperson of Elections saying the appointment has no legal mandate and could not be deemed to be valid.





Speaking to Costa Mwansa on COSTA on Diamond TV, Longwe said President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment was illegal as he had no such mandate or authority to do so.





In March 2026, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed former Senanga MP, Likando Mufalali as the new Chairperson for Elections and Campaigns for the United Party for National Development (UPND) to replace Mazabuka MP, Gary Nkombo.





Longwe insisted that the Hichilema-led National Management Committee mandate expired on February 14th 2026 and therefore he had no mandate to make such an appointment.





Longwe also stated that the upcoming General Congress called for the 15th of April was illegal as it did not meet any of the provisions of the party constitution and has been called by individuals without such authority.





Longwe also demonstrated that he was a member of the UPND by showing records of gold membership signed by President Hakainde Hichilema.



He said the senior officials he has sued have been evading service to frustrate the court process.